Milwaukee's Pitching Slows Down RailCats' Bats

Published on August 22, 2025 under American Association (AA)

(Gary, IN) Back after a long trip from Fargo, the RailCats opened their first series against the Milwaukee Milkmen since June. The Milkmen were winners of five of their last six games, and the RailCats were looking to bounce back after being shut out the day before against the RedHawks.

The RailCats wasted no time scoring early in the game against Milwaukee. With Elvis Peralta standing at third, Olivier Basabe drove him in with a sacrifice fly to center field. In the bottom of the third, Marcos Gonzalez plated a second runner the same way.

Milwaukee was awoken by Andy Blake blasting a home run off Andres Diaz in the top of the fifth. After a couple more hits, Alec Olund cleared the bases with a triple down the right field line, Olund crossed the plate himself and the Milkmen led 4-2.

In the top of the ninth, Milwaukee exploded for four more runs to put the game away, winning 8-2 over the RailCats tonight. Diaz suffered a loss to drop him to 4-9 on the year, and the RailCats to 34-57.

The series continues tomorrow with Deyni Olivero starting the contest against Juan Diaz, first pitch is slated for 4:00. Tomorrow is a back bag giveaway day presented by CareSource.







