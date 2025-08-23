Estrada's Big Night Not Enough as Canaries Fall to Sioux City

Sioux Falls, SD - Calvin Estrada finished 4-4 with three runs batted in and reached base five times on Friday but Sioux City dealt the Canaries a 7-4 loss at the Bird Cage.

The Explorers scored a pair of runs in the first inning before Jabari Henry doubled in the home half and scored on an Estrada base hit.

Sioux City built a 6-1 lead with a pair of two-run homeruns but Estrada doubled to bring home Jabari Henry in the fifth inning, bringing Sioux Falls within 6-2.

The Explorers got a leadoff homerun before the Birds responded with two runs in the bottom half. Estrada smacked an RBI double and Trevor Achenbach drew a bases loaded walk.

Sioux Falls left three runners on base over the final two innings and stranded 12 for the game as the Birds fall to 52-39 overall. The two teams resume their series Saturday at 5:35pm.







