Lincoln Offense Excels in Series Opener

Published on August 22, 2025 under American Association (AA)

Winnipeg, Manitoba- The Lincoln Saltdogs hit three home runs and defeated the Winnipeg Goldeyes, 10-5, Friday night at Blue Cross Park. Ronaldo Espinosa hit a pair of two-run home runs, while Kyle Battle added a solo homer, in the opener of the three-game weekend series.

Lincoln (35-55) scored ten runs with 14 hits and committed no errors. Winnipeg (37-53) plated five runs off 10 hits and committed one error, in a game that started 25 minutes late due to rain but only lasted two hours and thirty-nine minutes. The Goldeyes dropped their sixth straight game, however, 4,349 fans attended the Friday night contest.

Winnipeg started the scoring in the bottom of the first. With one out, Ramon Bramasco drew a walk against Lincoln starting pitcher Nate Blain. A single by Max Murphy put runners at the corners. The next batter, Miles Simington hit a bouncing ball to second, where Murphy was forced out for the second out. Simington beat the throw to first to avoid the double play, allowing Bramasco to score, to put the Goldeyes ahead, 1-0.

The Saltdogs responded by capturing the lead in the top of the second. Mikey Kane led off the inning with a single against Winnipeg starting pitcher Mitchell Lambson. The next batter, Rolando Espinosa, hit a two-run home run to left field, to put Lincoln in front, 2-1. Two batters later, Griffin Everitt doubled to left field. Then, Jack Cone singled to right, scoring Everitt, to put the Saltdogs in front, 3-1.

The Goldeyes cut the Lincoln lead in half in the bottom of the third. Jacob Robson led off the inning with a double. Two batters later, Max Murphy singled, scoring Robson, to make the score 3-2.

In the top of the fifth, Lincoln sent ten batters to the plate and scored seven runs, to put the game out of reach. Griffin Everitt led off the inning with a single. Two batters later, Danny Bautista, Jr. doubled. Then, Brody Fahr smacked a single, scoring Everitt and Bautista, Jr., to make the score, 5-2. Then, Drew DeVine hit a long fly ball to the warning track in left field, which was misplayed by Roby Enriquez, putting runners at second and third. Then, Neyfy Castillo singled, scoring Fahr and DeVine, to put Lincoln up 7-2. Two batters later, Rolando Espinosa hit his second home run of the game, another two-run blast, just under the scoreboard in right-centerfield, to make it a 9-2 Lincoln lead. Not to be outdone, Kyle Battle hit the very next pitch out of the park, beyond the left-centerfield wall, to make it a 10-2, Lincoln advantage.

Winnipeg chipped away by plating two runs in the bottom of the fifth. With one out, Max Murphy drew a walk. Two batters later, Matthew Warkentin hit a two-run home run to left, to make the score, 10-4.

The Goldeyes added another run in the bottom of the seventh. Facing Lincoln relief pitcher Johnny Blake, Max Murphy led off the inning with a double. Two batters later, Matthew Warkentin grounded out to second, which advanced Murphy to third. Then, a wild pitch scored Murphy, to make the score 10-5.

The score remained the same going into the bottom of the ninth. Lincoln reliever Dominic Freeberger gave up a leadoff single to Jacob Robson, but struck out the next batter, Ramon Bramasco. Then, Freeberger got Max Murphy to hit into a 6-4-3 groundout double play, to end the game.

Lincoln starter Nate Blain (5-4) earned the win, pitching 5.0 innings, giving up four runs off seven hits, struck out two and walked three. Johnny Blake pitched 3.0 innings, yielding one run off two hits and struck out five. Dominic Freeberger worked 1.0 inning, surrendering one hit, and struck out one.

Winnipeg starting pitcher Mitchell Lambson (8-5) took the loss, pitching 5.0 innings, giving up ten runs, nine earned, off eleven hits and struck out two. Zan Rose pitched 4.0 innings, yielding three hits and struck out five.

Offensively for Lincoln, Brody Fahr was 1-for-5 with two RBIs. Neyfy Castillo went 1-for-5 and drove in two runs. Rolando Espinosa was 2-for-4 with a pair of two-run home runs, his 14th and 15th of the season. Kyle Battle was 2-for-4 with a solo home run, his eleventh on the year. Griffin Everitt was 2-for-4. Jack Cone went 2-for-4 with one run batted in.

For the Goldeyes, Jacob Robson was 3-for-5. Max Murphy went 3-for-4 and drove in one run. Miles Simington was 1-for-4 with an RBI. Matthew Warkentin was 1-for-4 with a two-run home run, his 14th of the year.

Game Two of the series is Saturday night. RHP Jhon Vargas (2-3, 7.73 ERA) will come off the injured list and start for Lincoln. Winnipeg will go with a bullpen day, with the probable starter being LHP Tasker Strobel (3-4, 2.59 ERA). The first pitch will be 6:00 p.m. The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM, with audio streaming at: www.kfornow.com. Live video of the game will be available at: www.aabaseball.tv.

