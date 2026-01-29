Lincoln to Host 2026 American Association All-Star Game

LINCOLN, NE - In collaboration with the American Association of Professional Baseball, the Lincoln Saltdogs have announced that they will serve as the host city for the 2026 American Association All-Star Game. Haymarket Park, voted the best playing surface in the American Association for the last 24 seasons, and home to the Lincoln Saltdogs will be the venue for a series of All-Star festivities Monday, July 13th through Wednesday, July 15th.

"We're thrilled to bring the 2026 American Association All-Star Game to Lincoln," said Josh Schaub, Commissioner of the American Association of Professional Baseball. "Haymarket Park is one of the premier venues in our league, and the Saltdogs organization has a tremendous track record of delivering first-class events. This showcase will celebrate the best talent in the American Association and the incredible fan support that makes Lincoln such a special baseball community.

This year's celebration will be the first time Lincoln has hosted the event since 2003. Events throughout the week include an All-Star Youth Clinic, Tours and Experiences of Lincoln, Hall of Fame Dinner Banquet on Tuesday, July 14th with the Home Run Derby and American Association of Professional Baseball All-Star Game on Wednesday, July 15h, followed by a Fireworks Show.

"For a quarter of a century, Lincoln and the Saltdogs have brought baseball and fun to the local area, showing Lincoln's ongoing love for America's favorite pastime," says Jeff Maul, Executive Director and Vice President of Visit Lincoln.

"Haymarket Park continues to stand out among its peers as one of the very best ballparks in the country, year after year, and welcomes thousands of visitors to Lincoln for baseball and more. We are extremely excited to host this year's American Association All-Star Game--this will truly be a summer to remember for baseball in our community and one we talk about for years to come," Maul concludes.

Haymarket Park will welcome more than 50 of the American Association's best and brightest, as Lincoln hosts this premier event. The celebration begins with a three-round, single-elimination Home Run Derby featuring eight All-Stars with the All-Star game to follow.

"Being selected to host the 2026 American Association All-Star Game during our 25th anniversary season is a tremendous honor," said Saltdogs General Manager Shane Tritz. "It's an opportunity to celebrate the players and their accomplishments, while also celebrating our fans, our community, and all our marketing partners who have supported the Lincoln Saltdogs over the past 25 years. We're excited to welcome the league to Lincoln to highlight our great city and we look forward to creating an unforgettable experience for everyone."

Ticket information and a complete schedule of events will follow via the Saltdogs and American Association, at a later date.

The Saltdogs will begin the 2026 season at home on May 15th, when they host the Sioux Falls Canaries, at 7:05 p.m. For tickets, merchandise and promotional information for the 2026 season, go to: www.saltdogs.com.







