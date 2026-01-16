Saltdogs Sign New Players

LINCOLN, NE - The Lincoln Saltdogs have announced Paul Myro and Sam Linscott have signed for the 2026 season.

Paul Myro, a 5'9", 173-pound infielder, comes to Lincoln after playing for the Boise Hawks, in the Pioneer League, in 2025. In 84 games, Myro batted .345 with two home runs and 72 runs batted in. A native of Las Vegas, Nevada, the 24-year-old Myro began his collegiate career in Oregon State, before playing his final three seasons at University of Nevada-Las Vegas. Myro is primarily a shortstop, who can also play third base and second base.

Sam Linscott will be part of the Saltdogs outfield in 2026. Linscott will bring valuable experience to Lincoln, after playing independent baseball for the last four seasons. Linscott comes to Lincoln after spending 2025 with the Rocky Mountain Vibes, in the Pioneer League. Linscott played for the Vibes in 90 games, batting .395 with 14 home runs and 87 runs batted in. After beginning his collegiate career at Marshall, in 2020, Linscott played for NAIA power Lewis-Clark State in 2021 and 2022. Linscott entered professional baseball in 2022, spending two seasons with the Glacier Range Riders, in the Pioneer League, before sharing 2024 with the Sussex County Miners and the New York Boulders, of the Frontier League.

The Saltdogs will begin the 2026 season on May 15th, when they host the Sioux Falls Canaries, at 7:05 p.m. Lincoln will also host the 2026 American Association All-Star Game on Wednesday, July 15th. For tickets, merchandise and promotional information for the 2026 season, go to: www.saltdogs.com.







