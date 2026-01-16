Lefty Strobel Returns to Goldeyes

Published on January 16, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release









Winnipeg Goldeyes pitcher Tasker Strobel

(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Dave Mahussier) Winnipeg Goldeyes pitcher Tasker Strobel(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Dave Mahussier)

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced the re-signing Friday of left-handed reliever Tasker Strobel.

In his third season with the Goldeyes in 2025, Strobel appeared in 46 contests and compiled a 3-5 record with a 3.60 earned run average. His performance earned him a spot on the 2025 West Division All-Star roster.

The Avon, Indiana native previously pitched for the Goldeyes in 2024, and in 2022 when he served as the team's closer.

Strobel made his professional debut in 2017 with the Joliet Slammers of the Frontier League after two seasons at St. Joseph's College (Rensselaer, IN).

Overall, Strobel has posted a 15-22 record with a 4.17 ERA and 32 saves in his professional career, spanning eight seasons and 235 games.

"Another franchise all-time great, Tasker is returning for us, and we are extremely excited," said Goldeyes' field boss Logan Watkins. "He's one of our unquestioned clubhouse leaders, and he delivered for us time and time again when we needed him last year. The best part about him is that he's always willing to pitch if he feels good enough, regardless of whether he pitched the night before. We are going to rely on him a lot again this year, and I know he is excited to be back in Winnipeg."

Winnipeg now has 15 players under contract for the 2026 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 33 players during spring training, which begins May 3.

2026 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Signings

RHP Luke Boyd

RHP James Bradwell

IF Ramón Bramasco

RHP Derrick Cherry

RHP James Colyer

IF/OF Mason Dobie

RHP Ben Kowalski

LHP Weston Lombard

IF Keshawn Lynch

OF Noah Marcelo

RHP Noah Millikan

OF Max Murphy

LHP Tasker Strobel

RHP Willian Suárez

LHP Quinn Waterhouse

The Goldeyes will begin the 2026 schedule Friday, May 15 against the Milwaukee Milkmen in Franklin, Wisconsin. The home opener at Blue Cross Park versus the Kane County Cougars is scheduled for Tuesday, May 19 at 6:30 p.m.

For information about 2026 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

Images from this story







American Association Stories from January 16, 2026

Lefty Strobel Returns to Goldeyes - Winnipeg Goldeyes

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.