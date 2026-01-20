Saltdogs Sign Three Players

LINCOLN, NE - The Lincoln Saltdogs have announced the return of Jack Dragum and Griffin Everitt to the roster is 2026. In addition, Mason Minzey joins Lincoln.

Jack Dragum, a 6'1" 200-pound right-handed infielder, will spend his third season with the Saltdogs. After a 2024 season, that saw Dragum earn American Association All-Star status, Dragum battled through injuries in 2025, although batted .301 in 33 games. Dragum brings valuable experience to Lincoln at third base, shortstop and second base.

Griffin Everitt will return to the Saltdogs in 2026. The former Nebraska Cornhusker played his first season of professional baseball with Lincoln in 2025. The right-handed hitting catcher sparked Lincoln with a solo home run in a 1-0 win over Lake Country on May 27th, 2025, in his first professional game. Everitt played in 29 games for Lincoln, last season.

Mason Minzey will spend his first season with the Lincoln Saltdogs in 2026. Minzey played collegiately at Texas Tech, and concluded his career with the Ohio Bobcats, in 2023. A 6'2" 195-pound right-handed batter, Minzey has played catcher, first base and right field in his professional career. With the Grand Junction Jackalopes of the Pioneer League in 2025, Minzey hit .327 with 24 home runs and 106 runs batted in.

