Monarchs Add Three New Pitchers

Published on January 20, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Kansas City, KS -- Continuing to add to the roster for the 2026 American Association season, the Kansas City Monarchs and Manager Joe Calfapietra announced the signing of three pitchers yesterday.

Angel De Jesus is a 6' 4" 28-year-old right-handed pitcher who signed as an international free agent with the Detroit Tigers in 2016. The Tigers added De Jesus to their 40-man roster in fall of 2021 and he was promoted to the major leagues on April 20, 2022. He appeared in 8 major league games that season. De Jesus spent the 2025 season in the Mexican League appearing in seven games with Aguascalientes and most recently with Jaguares de Nayarit in the Mexican Pacific Winter League.

The Monarchs also added a left-handed pitcher in Jacob Gomez to the roster. Gomez pitched collegiately at Old Dominion and is a native of New Jersey. The now 24-year-old pitched at two affiliate teams for the Atlanta Braves in 2025. First with Augusta GreenJackets in the Carolina League where he pitched 21 innings over 13 appearances with a 2.95 earned run average. Transferred to the Rome Emperors of the South Atlantic League on June 3, 2025, he appeared in 20 games and pitched 29.2 innings with a 2.73 earned run average.

23-year-old right-handed pitcher Lisandro Almonte from the Dominican Republic is also set to join the ballclub. Almonte has spent time in the Arizona Diamondbacks and Chicago Cubs organizations during his minor league career.

"We are happy to have these three pitchers on the roster as we continue to build the 26 Monarchs. We are really looking forward to having them in Training Camp at Legends Field" added Manager Joe Calfapietra who is starting his ninth season managing Kansas City and his twenty sixth managerial season in his career.

Opening Day in Kansas City is Tuesday, May 19th and tickets are on sale for all home games at monarchsbaseball.com.







