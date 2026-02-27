Two Fresh Faces to Join LIncoln

LINCOLN, NE - The Lincoln Saltdogs have announced the signing of two additional players for the upcoming 2026 season

Ryan Rembisz is a 6'1", 215-pound left-handed pitcher. The 23-year-old native of Portland, Oregon comes to Lincoln after his first professional season, in 2025, with the Ottawa Titans in the Frontier League, where he recorded three starts. Rembisz played collegiately for the Portland Pilots in the West Coast Conference, for four seasons, earning All West Coast Conference Honorable Mention Honors, in his senior year.

Emilio Barrera is a 6'1", 190-pound infielder. Recently, he completed his four-year college career at Cal-State Dominguez Hills, where he played 195 games for the Toros. Barrera will play his first professional season with the Saltdogs.

The Saltdogs will begin the 2026 season at home on May 15th, when they host the Sioux Falls Canaries, at 7:05 p.m. Lincoln is also the host for the 2026 American Association All-Star Game, Wednesday, July 15th. For tickets, merchandise and promotional information for the 2026 season, go to: www.saltdogs.com.







