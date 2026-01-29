Saltdogs to Host the 2026 All-Star Game

Published on January 29, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







In collaboration with the American Association of Professional Baseball, the Lincoln Saltdogs have announced that they will serve as the host city for the 2026 American Association All-Star Game. Haymarket Park, voted the best playing surface in the American Association for the last 24 seasons, and home to the Lincoln Saltdogs will be the venue for a series of All-Star festivities Monday, July 13th through Wednesday, July 15th.

"We're thrilled to bring the 2026 American Association All-Star Game to Lincoln," said Josh Schaub, Commissioner of the American Association of Professional Baseball. "Haymarket Park is one of the premier venues in our league, and the Saltdogs organization has a tremendous track record of delivering first-class events. This showcase will celebrate the best talent in the American Association and the incredible fan support that makes Lincoln such a special baseball community.

This year's celebration will be the first time Lincoln has hosted the event since 2003. Events throughout the week include an All-Star Youth Clinic, Tours and Experiences of Lincoln, Hall of Fame Dinner Banquet on Tuesday, July 14th with the Home Run Derby and American Association of Professional Baseball All-Star Game on Wednesday, July 15h, followed by a Fireworks Show.

"Being selected to host the 2026 American Association All-Star Game during our 25th anniversary season is a tremendous honor," said Saltdogs General Manager Shane Tritz. "It's an opportunity to celebrate the players and their accomplishments, while also celebrating our fans, our community, and all our marketing partners who have supported the Lincoln Saltdogs over the past 25 years. We're excited to welcome the league to Lincoln to highlight our great city and we look forward to creating an unforgettable experience for everyone."

American Association Stories from January 29, 2026

