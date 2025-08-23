Garcia Nears League Record in Monarchs' Loss at Cleburne

CLEBURNE, Texas -- Julian Garcia struck out 14 batters to come within four of the American Association single-season record in an extra-inning Kansas City Monarchs loss.

A walk-off sacrifice fly from Cleburne third baseman Chris Kwitzer in the bottom of the 10th sealed the win for the Railroaders in the first game of a weekend set from La Moderna Field.

The Monarchs (54-37) remain in second place in the American Association standings, five games back of first-place Sioux City. They are two games ahead of Fargo-Moorhead and Sioux Falls for second.

Garcia has a league-best 163 strikeouts on the season in 19 starts. The league record is 167, set in 2017 by Fargo-Moorhead's Tyler Alexander. Alexander now pitches in the major leagues with the Chicago White Sox.

Kansas City took the early lead in the third when Jaylyn Williams scored on a Micah Pries sacrifice fly. Kwitzer homered in the bottom of the third to tie the game at one.

Cleburne starter Dakota Chalmers threw eight innings of one-run baseball to keep the Monarchs in check. He struck out seven and allowed just one walk and thee hits, throwing 86 pitches.

Patrick Pridgen threw scoreless eighth and ninth innings for Kansas City, allowing one hit. Jake Brentz allowed the winning run in the ninth to take the loss.

Ronnie Williams earned the win for Cleburne (41-49), throwing scoreless ninth an 10th innings.

UP NEXT

The Monarchs and Railroaders continue their series Saturday night at 7:06 p.m. Kade Mechals will start for Cleburne against Kansas City's Josh Hendrickson. Fans can hear the game on The Bet KC 1660 AM and the Audacy app.







