Explorers Power Their Way To Win Over Birds

Published on August 22, 2025 under American Association (AA)

SIOUX FALLS, SD- The Sioux City Explorers (59-32) tapped into their rarely-seen power reserves to outslug the Sioux Falls Canaries (52-39) in a 7-4 victory that felt more like a fireworks show than a ballgame. The X's matched a season-high for home runs in a game while the pitching staff held firm against one of the American Association's most potent offenses.

The X's stole three bases in the first inning. Austin Davis and D'Shawn Knowles worked their way into scoring position, and Josh Day drove them in with a two-run single through the left side of the infield off Matt Solter (0-1).

Jaren Jackson made another spot start and was looking for a shutdown inning in the bottom half of the first. He recorded two outs but allowed MVP candidate Calvin Estrada to drive in Jabari Henry with a single up the middle.

Sioux City has been enjoying its best offensive month of the season, with Knowles potentially the hottest hitter in the American Association during that stretch. He came up big again with a two-run blast in the top of the third, extending the lead to 4-1.

Torin Montgomery upped the ante in the following inning, blasting his seventh home run of the season over the left-field wall for a two-run shot, increasing the X's lead to 6-1.

Jackson did his job on the mound. The rookie left-hander went 4.2 innings and exited, having allowed one earned run with a man on third. He handed the ball to veteran right-hander Nate Gercken (6-2), who allowed the inherited runner to score on Estrada's double down the right-field line.

Sioux City added to the power barrage in the seventh as Abdiel Layer sent a solo blast over the wall in left, becoming the first Explorer to reach double digits in home runs. It marked the fifth time in 2025- and the second time this month- that the X's clubbed three home runs in a single game.

With two on and two outs in the bottom of the seventh, newly-acquired right-hander Tahnaj Thomas made his X's debut after appearing 28 times for the Milwaukee Milkmen. His first batter was Estrada, who doubled for the third time in the matchup, knocking in Matt Ruiz to bring the score to 7-3.

The Canaries loaded the bases later in the inning, and Thomas walked in another run, bringing the go-ahead run to the plate in the form of Scott Combs. The Bahamian hurler induced a ground ball to shortstop to end the inning and preserve a solid lead over the divisional foe.

The bullpen held off the Sioux Falls offense long enough to secure the win in game one of a six-game, two-city stretch. Felix Cepeda closed out his league-leading 24th save, matching a single-season high in Explorers' history. Kansas City fell in extra innings to the Cleburne Railroaders, dropping Sioux City's magic number to clinch the West Division down to five.

The Explorers and Canaries will play the second and final game of the two game set tomorrow Saturday August 23 at Sioux Falls Stadium. The first pitch is scheduled for 5:35 p.m. The X's will return home Sunday August 24 to face Sioux Falls before an off day Monday August 25 followed by the resumption of the four-game series with Sioux Falls on Tuesday August 26. The game can be heard on radio at KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM and the video stream will air on aabaseball.tv.

Notes from the Booth with DV:

-Sioux City increased their lead in the West Division to five games over Kansas City with nine to play.

-Austin Davis stole his 55th and 56th base and leads Jarius Richards of Gary SouthShore in the American Association by four.

-The X's have 250 stolen bases for the season.

-Sioux City's magic number is 5 for the West Division crown but with the tie breaker it is six against Kansas City.

-Austin Davis extended his hitting streak to 11 games.

-Felix Cepeda worked a 1-2-3 ninth to notch his 24th save and move into a tie for first all-time in organization history.

-Torin Montgomery is 18-50 for the month of August hitting .360 with 13 RBI.

-D'Shawn Knowles had his 12th multi-hit game in his last 23 games.

-Abdiel Layer is the first Explorer to reach double figures in home runs with his 10th.

