Explorers' Fischbach Named Trainer of the Year

Published on September 8, 2025 under American Association (AA)

SIOUX CITY, Iowa- The American Association of Professional Baseball announced today that the league has named Sioux City Explorers Bruce Fischbach the Athletic Trainer of the Year for the 2025 season. Fischbach just completed his seventh season as the Head Athletic Trainer for the X's in 2025.

"I would like to thank the Explorers management, players and my team at Multicare Health Clinic, Dr. Scott Sneller, Dr. Joel Postello and Dr. Caleb Sneller and Family Health Care of Siouxland and Dr. Michael Brenner as well as Dr. Ryan Meis from CNOS," said Fischbach.

Fischbach, a certified athletic trainer, served as Assistant Athletic Director for Sports Medicine at the University of South Dakota from 1987 until he became Director Emeritus in 2021. He also served 34 seasons with the South Dakota Coyotes before retiring in the summer of 2021.

Since 1984, Fischbach's services have been utilized at a wide variety of athletic events. He has worked as a special-events athletic trainer at the College World Series, the NCAA Division II Indoor National Track Meet, the NCAA Division II Elite Eight, the Orange Bowl, and the South Dakota High School Football Championships. He is currently the head trainer for the U23 Team USA Wheelchair Basketball Team and is a member of the Board of Directors for the National Wheelchair Basketball Association. Fischbach was inducted into the South Dakota Athletic Trainers' Association's Hall of Fame in June of 2014. He has served as president, vice president and secretary/treasurer for the SDATA and has been on the Mid American Athletic Trainers' Association's board of directors.

"I would like to congratulate Bruce on winning trainer of the year. Bruce has been with the X's since 2018 and has always put our players in a position to stay healthy and stay on the field. I want to thank him for years of dedication and for his hard work," said Manager Steve Montgomery.

Over the years, he has continually advocated for the athletic training profession. Prior to his arrival at USD, Fischbach was a trainer for the Kinston Eagles, formerly of the Carolina League. While a student at the University of Nebraska, he worked as a student trainer for the Cornhuskers. Fischbach received his Bachelor of Arts degree in 1984 from Nebraska, and in 1991 he obtained his Master of Sport Science degree from the United States Sports Academy. He and his wife Kelly have three children: Ryun, Kylie, and Dylan. Fischbach resides in Vermillion, South Dakota.

Fischbach joins Manager of the Year Steve Montgomery and Postseason All-Stars Henry George and Felix Cepeda as league award winners for the 2025 season. The Explorers were eliminated from the playoffs on Saturday night and now turn their attention to the 2026 season.

