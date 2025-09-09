Birds Suffer Walk-Off Loss in Game One of the WDCS
Published on September 8, 2025 under American Association (AA)
Sioux Falls Canaries News Release
Fargo, ND - The Sioux Falls Canaries were limited to two hits on Monday as Fargo-Moorhead walked off the Birds 2-1 in game one of the West Division Championship Series.
The RedHawks opened the scoring with an RBI single in the sixth inning but Scott Combs tied the game in the top of the seventh with a sacrifice fly. The 1-1 score held until Jose Sermo delivered a one-out walk-off base hit in the ninth inning.
Tanner Brown allowed a run over 5 1/3 innings and struck out five. The best-of-five series resumes Tuesday night at 6:30pm.
