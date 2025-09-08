Division Championship Series Begin Tonight

We're officially one step closer to the Wolff Cup Final, with the Division Championship Series beginning tonight. With only two teams in each division still standing, every pitch matters as they battle for a chance to advance. Stream all playoff games for free on AABaseball.TV.

East Division Championship Series (Best of 5)

Monday, Sept. 8

Chicago @ Kane County 6:30 p.m. CT

Tuesday, Sept. 9

Chicago @ Kane County 6:30 p.m. CT

Thursday, Sept. 11

Kane County @ Chicago 6:30 p.m. CT

Friday, Sept. 12

Kane County @ Chicago 6:30 p.m. CT (if necessary)

Saturday, Sept. 13

Kane County @ Chicago 6:30 p.m. CT (if necessary)

West Division Championship Series (Best of 5)

Monday, Sept. 8

Sioux Falls @ Fargo-Moorhead 6:30 p.m. CT

Tuesday, Sept. 9

Sioux Falls @ Fargo-Moorhead 6:30 p.m. CT

Thursday, Sept. 11

Fargo-Moorhead @ Sioux Falls 6:35 p.m. CT

Friday, Sept. 12

Fargo-Moorhead @ Sioux Falls 6:35 p.m. CT (if necessary)

Saturday, Sept. 13

Fargo-Moorhead @ Sioux Falls 6:35 p.m. CT (if necessary)

