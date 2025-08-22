Explorers Big Eighth Inning Spells Defeat for Saltdogs

Sioux City, Iowa - The Lincoln Saltdogs dropped the rubber game of a three-game series to the Sioux City Explorers, 7-5, Thursday night at MercyOne Field. Sioux City scored four runs, off one hit, in the bottom of the eighth to take the lead and held on to defeat the Saltdogs. The Explorers claimed the series and won nine of thirteen games over Lincoln, on the year.

Sioux City (58-32) scored seven runs, off six hits and committed three errors. Lincoln (34-55) plated five runs, with seven hits and had two errors, in a game that lasted two hours and forty-seven minutes, in front of 1,087 fans.

Lincoln got off to a great start when Danny Bautista, Jr. hit a leadoff home run against Sioux City starter Peniel Otano, to put Lincoln ahead, 1-0.

The Saltdogs extended the lead in the top of the third. Bautista, Jr. led off the inning with a base on balls, then advanced to second on a wild pitch. Two batters later, Drew DeVine singled, to put runners at the corners. Then, Neyfy Castillo reached on a fielder's choice, scoring Bautista, Jr. to make it 2-0. The next batter, Kyle Battle, hit a sacrifice fly to center field, scoring DeVine, to put Lincoln ahead, 3-0.

The Explorers got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the third. Maikol Escotto led off the inning with a double against Lincoln starter Greg Loukinen. Two batters later, Abdiel Layer singled, and a throwing error by Drew DeVine allowed Escotto to score, to make it 3-1.

Lincoln got the run back in the top of the fourth. Rolando Espinosa led off the inning with a single. Then, Jack Cone drew a walk, to put runners at first and second. Danny Bautista, Jr. singled, to load the bases. Brody Fahr hit a one-hopper to first, and Espinosa was forced out at home, for the first out. Then, Drew DeVine hit a sacrifice fly to right, scoring Cone, to make it a 4-1 Lincoln lead.

The Saltdogs extended the lead in the top of the sixth. With two outs, Danny Bautista, Jr. singled, and took second on a throwing error. Then, Brody Fahr hit a fly ball to the warning track in right, which Zac Vooletich misplayed, and Bautista, Jr. scored, to make it 5-1, in favor of the Saltdogs.

Sioux City cut the Lincoln lead in half in the bottom of the sixth. Austin Davis led off the inning with a double. Two batters later, Zac Vooletich hit a two-run home run to left field, to make the score, 5-3.

The Explorers grabbed the lead in the bottom of the eighth. Facing Lincoln reliever Dylan Beck, Austin Davis led off the inning with a walk. Lincoln went to the bullpen and brought on David Shaw to pitch. The next batter, Henry George, walked. Then the Explorers executed a double-steal to put runners at second and third. Two batters later, D'Shawn Knowles hit a grounder to third, but reached on a wild throw by Rolando Espinosa, scoring Davis, to make the score 5-4. The Saltdogs brought in Ethan Bates to pitch. A walk to Josh Day loaded the bases. Then, a wild pitch scored George, to tie the game at 5-5. The next batter, Michael Quinones, singled, scoring Knowles, to put Sioux City in front 6-5. Then, Maikol Escotto hit a ground ball to third, scoring Day, to make it a 7-5 Sioux City lead.

In the top of the ninth, Sioux City brought in closer Felix Cepeda to pitch. The American Association's top closer struck out the side, to end the game.

Sioux City starter Peniel Otano pitched 4.0 innings, giving up four runs, three earned, off four hits, struck out two and walked four. Ryan Beaird pitched 3.0 innings, yielding one unearned run off one hit, struck out five and walked one. Ben DeTaeye (2-0) picked up the win, pitching 1.0 inning, gave up two hits and struck out two. Felix Cepeda earned his 23rd save of the season, pitching 1.0 inning and struck out three.

Lincoln starting pitcher Greg Loukinen pitched 6.2 innings, giving up three runs, two earned, off five hits, struck out three and walked two. Dylan Beck worked 0.1 inning, yielding one run and walked one. David Shaw (1-2) took the loss, pitching 0.1 inning, surrendering two runs, one earned, and walked one. Ethan Bates pitched 0.2 innings, yielding one unearned run off one hit, struck out one and walked one.

Offensively for the Explorers, Zac Vooletich was 1-for-4 with a two-run home run, his sixth of the season. D'Shawn Knowles was 0-for-4 with an RBI. Michael Quinones and Maikol Escotto both went 1-for-4 with an RBI, each.

For the Saltdogs, Danny Bautista, Jr. was 3-for-4 with a solo home run, his fifth of the season. Drew DeVine was 1-for-4 with an RBI. Neyfy Castillo went 0-for-4 and drove in one run. Kyle Battle was 0-for-5 and had one run batted in.

The Explorers will begin a two-game series at the Sioux Falls Canaries, Friday.

Lincoln will start a three-game series at the Winnipeg Goldeyes, on Friday evening. Game one of the series will begin at 7 p.m. at Blue Cross Park, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. RHP Nate Blain (4-4, 4.53 ERA) will pitch for Lincoln. LHP Mitchell Lambson (8-4, 4.51 ERA) will take the mound for the Goldeyes. Friday night's game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM, with audio streaming at: www.kfornow.com. Live video of the game will be available at: www.aabaseball.tv.

