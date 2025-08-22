Explorers Acquire Thomas

Published on August 22, 2025 under American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release







SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The Sioux City Explorers announce today that the club has added pitching depth by acquiring right-hander Tahnaj Thomas from the Milwaukee Milkmen for future considerations. Thomas will join the Explorers tonight when the team opens a two-game set with the Sioux Falls Canaries at Sioux Falls Stadium.

Tahnaj Thomas a native of the Bahamas, has pitched in 28 games for the Milkmen this season, making one start. He has a 5.22 ERA in 31 innings with 34 strikeouts while walking 34. Thomas recently pitched in Sioux City for Milwaukee against the X's two weeks ago, appearing in two games and allowing three hits in two innings, but he did not yield a run in his two relief outings. Thomas currently is in a stretch where the righty has not allowed a run in his last four outings during the month of August.

A native of Freeport, Bahamas, Thomas brings elite velocity and international experience to the Sioux City pitching staff. Thomas represented Great Britain in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, showcasing his talent on the international stage, and he was a teammate of current Explorers outfielder D'Shawn Knowles.

Thomas was originally signed by the Cleveland Indians as an international free agent in 2016 as a shortstop. Thomas transitioned fully to pitching and was traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates in November 2018. His breakout came in 2019 with Rookie Advanced Bristol, where he posted a 3.17 ERA and struck out 59 batters in 48.1 innings. Over his final six starts, he dominated with a 1.86 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 29 frames, including a memorable outing where he hit 101 mph on the radar gun for the first time.

Thomas spent the 2021 season with High-A Greensboro, making 16 starts and striking out 62 batters over 60.2 innings. He then moved to a bullpen role with Double-A Altoona in 2022, where he posted a 3.02 ERA with 52 strikeouts and 3 saves across 50.1 innings. He returned to Altoona in 2023, making 36 appearances and recording 3 saves in 44.2 innings before electing free agency in November.

In corresponding moves the Explorers have placed LHP Chase Jessee on the injured list and released C Landen Barns from the active roster. The X's roster stands at 25 going into the game tonight in Sioux Falls.

The Explorers will head up to Sioux Falls tonight Friday, August 22 for game one of a two-game set against the Canaries. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. The X's will return home Sunday, August 24 to face Sioux Falls before an off-day Monday, August 25 followed by the resumption of the four-game series with Sioux Falls on Tuesday, August 26. The game can be heard on radio at KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM and the video stream will air on aabaseball.tv.

Playoff tickets for home playoff game number one are on sale now at the Lewis and Clark Box Office or online at xsbaseball.com. Tickets for all remaining Explorers home games are also available at the ticket office or by going online. For more information, please call the Explorers' front office at 712-277-WINS. Stay tuned to the Explorers' social media channels and the club's website, xsbaseball.com, for all our news and updates.







American Association Stories from August 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.