Lincoln Evens Series Behind Castaneda

Published on August 21, 2025 under American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release









Maikol Escotto of the Sioux City Explorers steals second base

(Sioux City Explorers, Credit: Tim Tushla) Maikol Escotto of the Sioux City Explorers steals second base(Sioux City Explorers, Credit: Tim Tushla)

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - In a night that started with hope and ended in heartbreak, the Sioux City Explorers (57-32) suffered a 5-2 defeat at the hands of the Lincoln Saltdogs (34-54). Despite the rotation's 42nd quality start of the season, the offense mustered just two hits after the opening frame, slowing the hunt for the division crown.

For the third straight time on this homestand, the Explorers opened the scoring in the first. Dylan Castaneda (3-4) struck out Austin Davis to start the frame, but Henry George annihilated the first pitch he saw of the night and deposited the baseball over the right field wall to give the X's a 1-0 lead.

Sioux City lost the lead almost immediately. Neyfy Castillo singled off Jared Wetherbee (8-4) to start the second, and then the left-hander plunked Kyle Battle. A wild pitch moved both runners into scoring position, setting the stage for a big moment early for Mikey Kane who dribbled the 1-2 pitch to the left side of the infield. Wetherbee couldn't make the play, but Josh Day backed up his pitcher, making a barehanded snag. The shortstop tried to make a hero throw, but he sailed the ball down the right field line, allowing both runs to score and give Lincoln a lead.

Neither starter allowed a run from that point on. Wetherbee settled in after losing the lead, striking out ten batters and surrendering just one hit after the second. Castaneda was every bit as dominant, working through 6.2 innings and holding the X's to just a single hit after the first inning.

Zac Addkison took over for Wetherbee in the seventh to face the bottom of the order and promptly loaded the bases. The lineup turned over for Danny Bautista Jr, and he came through with a sacrifice fly.

The next batter, Brody Fahr, sent another fly ball out to center field as both runners tagged to move into scoring position. Davis fired the ball back in, but Escotto couldn't handle it cleanly at second, allowing Espinosa to race home from third and stretch Lincoln's lead to three.

Still in the same inning, Nate Gercken came on and retired the side, but not before a wild pitch brought home another run for a 5-1 Lincoln advantage. The X's got a run back in the bottom of the eighth, but the Saltdogs marched into the ninth with momentum on their side and slammed the door shut, evening the series and playing the role of spoiler.

The Explorers will play the final game of the three-game series with the Lincoln Saltdogs Thursday night August 21 at Lewis and Clark Park. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and the gates will open at 6:00 p.m. The game can be heard on radio at KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM and the video stream will air on aabaseball.tv.

Playoff tickets for home playoff game number one are on sale now at the Lewis and Clark Box Office or online at xsbaseball.com. Tickets for all remaining Explorers home games are also available at the ticket office or by going online. For more information, please call the Explorers' front office at 712-277-WINS. Stay tuned to the Explorers' social media channels and the club's website, xsbaseball.com, for all our news and updates.

Notes from the Booth with DV:

-Austin Davis stole his 53rd base and leads Jarius Richards of Gary SouthShore in the American Association by one.

-The X's have 243 stolen bases for the season.

-Sioux City's magic number of 8 for the West Division crown did not change.

-Sioux City leads Kansas City by 3.5 games but the X's hold the head to head tiebreaker.

-It was the team's 42nd quality start in 89 games and the Explorers are 32-10 in those games.

-Nate Gercken appeared in his 217th game in the American Association and needs four more to move into 2nd all-time.

-The X's made four errors for the third time this season and are 0-3 in those contests.

-It was only the third loss on Wednesday for the Explorers. They are 9-3 on hump day.

Images from this story







American Association Stories from August 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.