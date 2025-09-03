Explorers Playoff Run Begins Tonight

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - For the 12th time in Sioux City Explorers history, a playoff run begins tonight, September 3 with game one of the West Division Series at Sioux Falls Stadium. The 2025 chase for the Miles Wolff Cup will heat up as the Explorers head up the road to face the Sioux Falls Canaries with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch in game one of the best-of-three game series. The matchup was set when the Explorers, as the West Division regular-season winner, picked the Sioux Falls Canaries as their opponent for the opening round last Friday. The matchup features Sioux City and their league-leading speed on the bases and second ranked pitching staff against Sioux Falls and an offense that led the American Association in home runs and runs scored during the regular season.

The Explorers will host game two of the first round West Division Series at Lewis and Clark Park on Friday night, September 5 at 7:05 p.m. and will play game three (if necessary) Saturday night, September 6 at 6:05 p.m. in Sioux City. The X's and Canaries last met in the playoffs in 2008 with Sioux Falls winning all three games on the way to the league title. Sioux City is in the American Association postseason for the third consecutive year while Sioux Falls is in for the fourth straight season.

This season the two teams met 15 times with the X's winning the series 8-7. The X's went 4-3 the seven games played in Sioux City and split the eight games at the "bird cage" 4-4. Both teams have been long-time rivals, dating back to the Northern League, but this is only the second playoff matchup between the two clubs.

It is the eighth time under 2025 Manger of the Year Steve Montgomery that the team has made the postseason and the ninth time in the American Association. The Explorers made the Northern League playoff three times before joining the American Association in 2008. Overall, this is the 12th playoff appearance for the Explorers.

The games will air locally on radio at KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM and will stream on video on aabaseball.tv. The pregame will begin at 6:05 from Sioux Falls. The Explorers will return after the game and be off tomorrow, September 4, before the series returns on Friday September 5.

First Round Schedule

Sept. 3 Sioux City at Sioux Falls 6:35 p.m.

Sept. 4 Off Day

Sept. 5 Sioux Falls at Sioux City 7:05 p.m.

Sept. 6 Sioux Falls at Sioux City 6:05 p.m. (if necessary)

Tickets for game one of the division round of the American Association playoffs are on sale right now online at XSBaseball.com, in person at the Lewis and Clark Park Box Office or by calling 712-277-WINS. For more information or for media requests, please feel free to reach out at 817-739-3693. You can catch all the X's action on aabaseball.tv and on radio at KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM.

