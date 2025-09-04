Fast Start Fuels Sioux City in Game One Victory
Published on September 3, 2025 under American Association (AA)
Sioux Falls Canaries News Release
Sioux Falls, SD - Sioux City jumped out to a three-run lead four batters into Wednesday's game and never looked back, topping the Canaries 5-0 in game one of the best-of-three West Division Series.
The Explorers added two insurance runs in the ninth inning while the Sioux City pitching staff fanned 15 and limited the Birds to four hits.
The series now shifts to Sioux City with game two set for Friday at 7:05pm.
Check out the Sioux Falls Canaries Statistics
American Association Stories from September 3, 2025
- Pitching Leads Cougars in Game 1 Win - Kane County Cougars
- Fast Start Fuels Sioux City in Game One Victory - Sioux Falls Canaries
- Explorers Playoff Run Begins Tonight - Sioux City Explorers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.