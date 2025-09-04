Fast Start Fuels Sioux City in Game One Victory

Published on September 3, 2025 under American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - Sioux City jumped out to a three-run lead four batters into Wednesday's game and never looked back, topping the Canaries 5-0 in game one of the best-of-three West Division Series.

The Explorers added two insurance runs in the ninth inning while the Sioux City pitching staff fanned 15 and limited the Birds to four hits.

The series now shifts to Sioux City with game two set for Friday at 7:05pm.







American Association Stories from September 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.