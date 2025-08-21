Canaries Sweep Cleburne, Push Winning Streak to Four

Cleburne, TX - The Sioux Falls Canaries raced out to a nine-run lead and never looked back, topping Cleburne 9-3 at La Moderna Field.

Jordan Barth opened the scoring with a two-run double in the first inning and Mike Hart followed with an RBI single. The Canaries extended the lead with two runs in the top of the second on a Matt Bottcher base hit and a Railroader fielding error.

Three more runs scored in the third as Joe Vos knocked in two with a double and Drey Dirksen added an RBI single. Dirksen clubbed a solo homerun in the top of the fifth before Cleburne got on the scoreboard in bottom half. The Railroaders got two more runs back in the seventh inning but couldn't rally any further.

Five different Canaries finished with multiple hits while Cole Lalonde allowed a run on four hits over five innings to earn the win.

The Birds (52-38) return home to take on Sioux City Friday at 7:05pm.







