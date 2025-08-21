RailCats Bats Awaken to Even Series with Fargo

(Fargo, ND) On Tuesday, the series between the Gary SouthShore RailCats and the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks saw the RedHawks win 8-0 in a convincing fashion. The two teams faced off again on Wednesday with the RailCats pitching Spencer Adams as he faced Kolby Kiser.

The RedHawks picked up where they left off. Jose Sermo hooked a ball down the right field line to score the first run of the game. The RailCats tied the game in the top of the second on a fielder's choice, but then Cooper Edwards delivered the blow that changed the game with a two-RBI double past the third base line. RailCats led 3-1.

Fargo scored one run in the bottom of the third inning to make it a one-run game. Elvis Peralta slashed a two-run single in the fifth, Gary scored three more in the sixth, and two more in the seventh. 'Cats led 10-2.

Juan Fernandez scratched across his second RBI in the eighth inning and in the top of the ninth, Carlos Machado hit his first home run as a RailCat and team cruised to an 11-3 win over Fargo.

Spencer Adams got the win by going seven innings, allowing two earned runs, and didn't allow a hit or walk in the last 14 batters he faced. The RailCats and the RedHawks will meet up again one more time at Newman Outdoor Field for a 12:30 start. LHP Dawson Lane will make the start for Gary and All-Star RHP Jake Dykhoff will start for the second time against the 'Cats.

