Jake Dykhoff Needs Only 86 Pitches to Complete Shutout Win
Published on August 21, 2025 under American Association (AA)
Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release
FARGO - Jake Dykhoff only threw 86 pitches Thursday afternoon and faced three batters over the minimum in a complete game, four-hit shutout 6-0 win over the Gary SouthShore RailCats at Newman Outdoor Field.
The 3,594 fans in attendance watched Dykhoff strike out five and walk none for his second shutout and 10th win of the season.
Dykhoff's 1.67 ERA is the best in the AAPB, more than half a run better than the second-best pitcher in the league. He is one of two AAPB pitchers with double-digit wins.
Jose Sermo led the offensive charge Thursday, blasting a three-run homer in the third inning that provided more than enough offense for Fargo-Moorhead.
Sermo, Juan Fernandez and Andy Nelson all had two hits for the RedHawks.
Fargo-Moorhead will now head to Chicago for a three-game series against the Dogs beginning Friday night before returning to Newman on Tuesday, August 26, for the final home series of the regular season versus the Winnipeg Goldeyes.
