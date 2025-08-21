September Is Coming ðź'?

Published on August 21, 2025 under American Association (AA) News Release







September is quickly approaching, and so are the 2025 Wolff Cup Playoffs, with just a few spots remaining before the field is locked in for the Division Series.

The Wolff Cup Playoffs will include the top four teams from each division, with three rounds to determine the winner of the Miles Wolff Cup. The regular-season East and West Division champions will pick their first-round Division Series opponent among the other three playoff teams in their division.

The post-season will begin with four Division Series on Wednesday, September 3. The best-of-three format will also have games on September 5 & 6 if necessary.

Following a travel day, the East and West Division Championship Series get started on Monday, September 8. This year, the Division Championship Series expands to a best-of-five format, with the subsequent four games scheduled for September 9, 11, 12, and 13 if needed.

The Wolff Cup Final opens on Monday, September 15, with the following games being played on Tuesday, September 16, as well as on the 18, 19, and 20 if needed.

September is coming, and only one team will earn the right to raise the Miles Wolff Cup and etch their name into league history forever.

Watch Playoffs on AABaseball.TV.







American Association Stories from August 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.