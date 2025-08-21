Dogs offense shows no signs of slowing down

Published on August 21, 2025 under American Association (AA)

Chicago Dogs News Release







The Dogs won the series against Lake Country on Wednesday night in a slugfest that ended 12-5. Chicago's bats were the real heroes in this game, and their pitching held the DockHounds down enough to make this a true blowout win, with the Dogs closing the gap between them and the first place DockHounds to just four games. The two teams will meet up for four more games prior to the season ending on September 1st. Dogs pitching was shaky early, with Bryce Schaum giving up three runs in three and a third innings of work, and Michael Vallone giving up another in his inning and two thirds. Thankfully, the bullpen settled down, and the only other run scored was an unearned run off of Jacob DeLabio in the eighth inning. Anthony Ranaudo, J.C. Keys, and Brock Bell all threw scoreless innings en route to a big win for Chicago. The real storyline however, was the offense. Home runs from Henry Kusiak, Jacob Teter, Chance Sisco, and Tripp Clark led the offense to twelve runs on eighteen hits. The Dogs also smacked five doubles, for a total of nine extra base hits. Lake Country gave up just two walks, but the hits were enough to put them away. Kusiak drove in four runs, Tripp drove in three, Teter drove in two, with Sisco and Jacob Maiben each collecting an RBI as well. Game 6 of 9 on the season's final homestand is set for 6:30 pm on Thursday evening, as the Dogs look to sweep the series against the first place team in the East. Jack Nedrow will be on the bump for Chicago. All Chicago Dogs games are streamed live on aabaseball.tv.







