Lincoln Capitalizes on Explorers Miscues to Even Series

Sioux City, Iowa - The Lincoln Saltdogs defeated the Sioux City Explorers 5-2, Wednesday night at MercyOne Field. The Explorers committed four errors in the contest. In the last four meetings between the two, Lincoln has defeated Sioux City three times. In those Saltdog victories, the Explorers have committed 12 errors. Dylan Castaneda earned his second straight win over Sioux City, while Danny Bautista, Jr recorded two hits and drove in a run, in the Saltdogs victory.

Lincoln (34-54) scored five runs, with eight hits and committed two errors. Sioux City (57-32) plated two runs, off five hits, with four errors, in a game that lasted three hours and eight minutes, in front of 1,304 fans.

Sioux City started the scoring in the bottom of the first. With one out, Henry George hit a solo home run to right field, against Lincoln starter Dylan Castaneda, to put the Explorers in front 1-0.

The Saltdogs responded in the top of the second. Neyfy Castillo led off the inning with a single, against Sioux City starter Jared Wetherbee. Then, Kyle Battle was hit by a pitch. A wild pitch advanced the runners to second and third. Then, Mikey Kane hit a soft bouncer by the mound. Josh Day's throw to first was wild, allowing Castillo and Battle to score, putting Lincoln in front, 2-1.

Lincoln extended the lead in the top of the seventh. Facing Sioux City reliever Zac Addkison, Gustavo Sosa led off the inning with a walk. Then, Rolando Espinosa singled, to put runners at first and second. Sosa stole third, to put runners at the corners. Jack Cone drew a walk, to load the bases. Then, Danny Bautista, Jr. hit a sacrifice fly to center, which scored Sosa, to make it 3-1. Austin Davis threw the ball back into second, where Explorers second baseman Maikol Escotto dropped the ball, allowing Espinosa to score from third, to make it a 4-1 Lincoln lead. Then, a wild pitch scored Cone, to put Lincoln ahead 5-1.

The Explorers scratched closer with a run in the bottom of the eighth. Facing Lincoln reliever Peyton Cariaco, Austin Davis singled, with one out. A ground out to second by Henry George advanced Davis to second. Then, Davis stole third and a wild throw from Lincoln catcher Gustavo Sosa, scored Davis, to make the score 5-2.

The score remained the same going to the bottom of the ninth. Jacob Roberts entered the game to pitch for Lincoln. He got D'Shawn Knowles to ground out to first. Then, struck out Josh Day, swinging, for the second out. Maikol Escotto grounded to third, but reached first on a wild throw by Mikey Kane. However, Roberts got Torin Montgomery to fly out to right field for the final out of the game.

Lincoln starter Dylan Castaneda (3-4) earned the win, pitching 6.2 innings, giving up one run off four hits, struck out four and walked four, over 98 pitches. Peyton Cariaco worked 1.1 innings giving up one unearned run off one hit and struck out one. Jacob Roberts picked up his first professional baseball save, pitching 1.0 inning and struck out one.

Sioux City starting pitcher Jared Wetherbee (8-4) took the loss, pitching 6.0 innings, yielding two runs off four hits, struck out ten and walked one. Zac Addkison pitched 0.2 innings, surrendering three runs off one hit and walked three. Nate Gercken pitched 0.1 innings and struck out one. Brett Matthews worked 1.0 inning and gave up one hit. Jeremy Goins pitched 1.0 inning, yielding two hits with one strikeout.

Offensively for Lincoln, Danny Bautista, Jr. was 2-for-5 with an RBI sacrifice fly.

For the Explorers, Henry George was 1-for-3, with a solo home run, his sixth of the season.

The rubber game of the series, and final meeting of the season between the two teams in Thursday night. LHP Greg Loukinen (6-8, 5.99 ERA) will pitch for Lincoln. RHP Peniel Otano (1-7, 6.82 ERA) will take the mound for the Explorers. The first pitch will be 7:05 p.m. The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM, with audio streaming at: www.kfornow.com. Live video of the game will be available at: www.aabaseball.tv.

