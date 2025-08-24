Hollow's Home Run Sinks RailCats 6-5

Published on August 23, 2025 under American Association (AA)

(Gary, IN) The Milwaukee Milkmen returned to the Steel Yard for the second game of the series against the Gary SouthShore RailCats. Milwaukee was victorious the day before and had the chance to win the series a day early.

The bottom of the first started with a bang, Elvis Peralta tripled after it got passed Scott Ota in right field. Marcos Gonzalez got an RBI with a groundout to third base. A couple of batters later, Cooper Weiss mashed a home run in his first RailCat at-bat to double the lead 2-0.

LG Castillo would homer himself in the bottom of the second, the ball coming off his bat at 109 MPH. The Milkmen got their first run on a sacrifice fly from Chase Estep. It was Estep again this time with a long single in the fifth to cut the Gary lead to one.

With the bases loaded, Nick Ultsch scored two runners on a single into left field and the lead went back to three for the RailCats. The seventh had two triples by Parker Lester and Chase Estep. It was Kaden Hollow who hit a fly ball into right field that carried over the wall for a three-run home run. Milkmen led 6-5.

The RailCats had tying-run at second in the seventh and couldn't convert on the chance. In the eighth, Jake Guenther had a single and advanced to third on a couple of wild pitches. With one out, Brady Puckett came in and struck out the next two.

The final score was 6-5 Milkmen. The RailCats record goes to 34-58 with eight more games to go in the season. Tomorrow's game is at 2:00 and Peyton Long will make the start.

