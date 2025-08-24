Monarchs Trade for All-Star Bell, Welcome Back Pitcher Goddard

Kansas City Monarchs pitcher Jackson Goddard

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - With the playoffs less than two weeks away, the Kansas City Monarchs have made two big moves to bolster their roster.

All-Star infielder Brantley Bell is heading to the Monarchs via a trade with the Chicago Dogs and pitcher Jackson Goddard is returning to Kansas City from the Mexican League, the Monarchs announced Saturday.

The Monarchs acquired Bell for infielder Jaylyn Williams and pitcher Patrick Pridgen. The move also completes a previous trade between the teams.

Bell is an experienced, dependable infielder who played in the American Association All-Star Game in 2024. He sports a .298 batting average in 2025 with 11 home runs and 13 stolen bases in 63 games.

The son of former major leaguer Jay Bell, he has four home runs in his last nine games.

"I've always known Brantley Bell was an exciting player to watch, a kind of player we'd like to have, that fits into our style of play," Monarchs manager Joe Calfapietra said. "He brings a championship pedigree and experience to our lineup, and we're thrilled to welcome him to the Monarchs."

2025 was Bell's second season with the Chicago Dogs. He hit .320 in 2024 with 54 stolen bases, second-most in the American Association. A former Reds and Padres prospect, he played in Triple-A in 2021.

Bell was the Frontier League MVP in 2022 with the Tri-City ValleyCats, hitting 24 home runs and leading the league with 81 RBIs.

A former Kansas Jayhawk, Goddard returns to the Monarchs from Monclova in the Mexican League.

He excelled in four starts with the club this season, posting a 1.56 ERA and striking out 19 batters in 17.1 innings of work.

"Jackson is one of our guys. He was with us last season and had a great year; he came back for 2025 and was even better," Calfapietra said. "He had an outstanding season in Mexico, and we're excited he decided to come back and help us with the playoff push."

Goddard struck out 57 batters across nine starts and 46 innings of work with the Monarchs this season before leaving for Mexico He posted three quality starts, at one point striking out at least seven batters in four straight outings.

The moves came just before the American Association's roster deadline on Saturday afternoon at noon Central time. Teams are not allowed to acquire new players for the rest of the regular season and playoffs.

The Monarchs (54-37) sit in second place in the American Association standings. Their first playoff game will be Wednesday, September 3. Their opponent and the location of the game have not been determined.

