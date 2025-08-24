F-M Acquires Outfielder Jairus Richards from Gary
Published on August 23, 2025 under American Association (AA)
Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release
FARGO - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks added to their roster Saturday ahead of the AAPB playoffs, acquiring outfielder Jairus Richards from the Gary SouthShore RailCats in exchange for outfielder Hunter Clanin and a player to be named later.
The 28-year-old from Gig Harbor, Washington, slashed .247/.381/.432 with 37 RBIs and 10 home runs in 82 games with Gary. Richards ranks second in the American Association with 52 stolen bases.
The Cal State Fullerton product is in his fifth season of pro baseball and first in the American Association. He also appeared in 10 games with the Atlantic League's York Revolution this season.
Dylan Engel
Richards represented the East Division at the 2025 AAPB All-Star Game in Fargo earlier this summer.
After three seasons in the Frontier League and 56 games in the Mexican League last summer, Richards arrived in Gary in May.
In a separate move, the RedHawks signed former Minnesota State Mankato pitcher Hunter Day. The right-handed hurler appeared in 16 games for the Mavericks in 2025, going 3-0 with a 3.77 ERA. He will be reunited in Fargo with former teammate turned RedHawks shortstop Aidan Byrne.
Eli Swanson
