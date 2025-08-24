Hendrickson Spins Gem, Monarchs Shut Out Cleburne

Published on August 23, 2025 under American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release







KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Josh Hendrickson threw eight scoreless innings, Robbie Glendinning drove in three runs and the Kansas City Monarchs shut out the Cleburne Railroaders 5-0 Saturday night from La Moderna Field.

Hendrickson allowed just three hits in the win, which kept the Monarchs (55-37) two games clear of Fargo-Moorhead and Sioux Falls for second place in the American Association West.

Ross Adolph hit his 7th home run of the season for Kansas City on a tough night for Cleburne's pitching staff. Manager Pete Incaviglia used seven different arms in the loss, including Kade Mechals, who was slated to start Sunday's series finale.

Hendrickson struck out three and walked five in the win, throwing 94 pitches.

Glendinning's two-run single gave Kansas City the lead with two outs in the third.

The Monarchs scored two more in the fifth. Micah Pries hit a two-out triple and Glendinning drove him in with another RBI single. Glendinning later scored on a wild pitch from Mechals.

Adolph's solo home run in the eighth brought the game to its eventual final score. The 110-mph blast traveled 393 feet.

UP NEXT

Blake Goldsberry will start Sunday's rubber game for Kansas City. Cleburne's starter is still to be determined. First pitch is scheduled for 6:06 p.m. on The Bet KC 1660 AM and the Audacy app.







