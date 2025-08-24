Vargas Leads Saltdogs to Victory

Winnipeg, Manitoba - Jhon Vargas pitched five innings, and the Lincoln Saltdogs defeated the Winnipeg Goldeyes, 6-2, Saturday night at Blue Cross Park. With the win, Lincoln claimed the series over the Goldeyes and will try to complete the sweep, Sunday afternoon.

Lincoln (36-55) scored six runs off 13 hits and committed one error. Winnipeg (37-54) had two runs with seven hits and committed one error, in a game that lasted two hours and fifty-nine minutes, in front of a crowd of 5,265.

The Saltdogs started the scoring in the top of the first. With two outs, Mikey Kane drew a walk against Winnipeg starter Tasker Strobel, then stole second base. The next batter, Neyfy Castillo singled, scoring Kane, to make it a 1-0 Lincoln lead.

In the top of the second, Lincoln sent ten batters to the plate and scored four runs. Kyle Battle led off with a single. Two batters later, Griffin Everitt walked. Then, Jack Cone laid down a sacrifice bunt, putting runners at second and third. Then, Danny Bautista, Jr. doubled, over the first base bag, scoring Battle and Everitt, to make the score 3-0. Brody Fahr drew a walk. Then, Mikey Kane singled, scoring Bautista, Jr., to make the score 4-0. Neyfy Castillo drew a walk. Then, Rolando Espinosa walked with the bases loaded, scoring Fahr, to make it a 5-0 Saltdogs lead.

Lincoln extended the lead in the top of the third. Gustavo Sosa led off with a single, then stole second and took third on a wild throw by Winnipeg catcher Rob Emery. Two batters later, Jack Cone singled, scoring Sosa, to put Lincoln ahead, 6-0.

The Canaries got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fifth. With two outs, Ramon Bramasco singled against Lincoln starter Jhon Vargas. Then, Max Murphy singled. The next batter, Miles Simington hit a diving line drive to right, which Danny Bautista, Jr. dove for and missed, allowing the ball to roll all the way to the wall. Simington tripled, scoring Bramasco and Murphy, to make the score, 6-2.

The score remained the same going to the bottom of the ninth. Lincoln reliever Jacob Roberts got Roby Enriquez to ground out to second. Then, Roberts struck out Rob Emery swinging, for the second out. Keshawn Lynch grounded to third, but reached on a wild throw by Mikey Kane, to extend the game. However, Roberts got Ray-Patrick Didder to fly out to right field, to end the game.

Lincoln starter Jhon Vargas (3-3) picked up the victory. In his first outing after coming off the injured list, Vargas pitched 5.0 innings, giving up two runs, off seven hits, struck out four and walked two. Dylan Beck pitched 2.0 innings and retired all six batters he faced. Peyton Cariaco and Jacob Roberts both pitched 1.0 inning, while striking out one, respectively.

Winnipeg starter Tasker Strobel (3-5) took the loss, pitching 1.2 innings, giving up five runs off four hits and walked five. Derrick Cherry worked 3.1 innings, yielding one run off four hits and struck out seven. Henry Omana threw 2.0 innings, giving up one hit and struck out three. Ben Onyshko pitched 1.0 inning, gave up three hits and struck out one. Trevor Brigden worked 1.0 inning, yielding one hit, struck out two and walked one.

Offensively for the Saltdogs, Danny Bautista, Jr. was 1-for-5 with two RBIs. Mikey Kane was 2-for-3 and drove in one run. Neyfy Castillo went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Rolando Espinosa was 0-for-3 with an RBI. Kyle Battle and Gustavo Sosa were both, 2-for-5. Jack Cone went 2-for-4 with an RBI.

For the Goldeyes, Ramon Bramasco was 2-for-4. Miles Simington went 1-for-4 and drove in two runs.

The Saltdogs will try to complete the sweep Sunday afternoon. RHP Franny Cobos (5-2, 4.58 ERA) will pitch for Lincoln. RHP Luke Boyd (4-9, 4.68 ERA) will be on the mound for Winnipeg. The first pitch will be 1:00 p.m. The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM, with audio streaming at: www.kfornow.com. Live video will be available at: www.aabaseball.tv.

