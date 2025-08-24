Brown Fans Career-High 11 as Birds Topple Sioux City

Published on August 23, 2025 under American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - Tanner Brown struck out a career-high eleven batters on Saturday as the Sioux Falls Canaries topped Sioux City 5-3 at the Bird Cage.

The Explorers opened the scoring with an RBI single in the second inning but Jabari Henry put Sioux Falls on top with a two-run homerun in the bottom of the third.

Sioux City tied the game with a two-out RBI single in the seventh but the Birds answered with two runs in the bottom half. Peter Zimmermann put Sioux Falls in front for good with a run-scoring single and Scott Combs followed with an RBI sacrifice fly.

The Explorers got a run back in the top of the eighth but Achenbach smacked an RBI single with two outs in the bottom portion to rebuild a two-run lead. Charlie Hasty tossed a scoreless ninth inning to earn his tenth save.

Achenbach led the offense with two hits while Brown allowed two runs on five hits over seven innings to pick up his sixth victory. The Canaries (53-39) will visit Sioux City on Sunday at 4:05pm.







American Association Stories from August 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.