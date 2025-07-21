Railroaders Scorching into All-Star Break

Cleburne, TX - The Cleburne Railroaders could not have gone into the All-Star Break hotter. Cleburne won their final five games of the half, including a sweep over the Milwaukee Milkmen on the road this past weekend. They also won the final two games of the series in Geneva against the Cougars to win that series as well.

The pitching staff shined throughout the week, allowing just ten runs during their five game winning streak. Three pitchers combined to toss back-to-back shutouts on Thursday and Friday, and overall the Railroaders have outscored opponents 38-10 during this stretch.

Cleburne sits at 33-31 at the break, in third place of the East Division. The Roaders are two and a half back of Chicago for second, and six behind Lake Country of first, who won their final eight games of the half. The Railroaders open up after the break with a four game set against the Milkmen, as they try to take a massive lead over fifth place Milwaukee, and increase their playoff odds even more.

Now get ready for the All-Star festivities. Cleburne is extremely well represented in Fargo, starting with the Home Run Derby tonight. Three of the eight participants are Railroaders; Kyle Martin, Aaron Altherr, and Steven Rivas will try to make it three straight years with a derby win. Then in Tuesday's All-Star Game, the Railroaders will have six position players on the East Division squad (two pitchers but neither will participate). Catch these two events from Fargo on AAbaseball.tv over the next two nights, before the team comes home on Thursday.

