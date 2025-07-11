Take a Bow, Steven Rivas

July 11, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Cleburne Railroaders outfielder Steven Rivas

Cleburne, TX - Last night was all about outfielder Steven Rivas, who belted three home runs in the wild 14-11 win over the Saltdogs. It was just the fourth time in Railroaders history that there was a three home run night, the first since Hill Alexander on August 17, 2023.

Rivas was in the final man in voting for the East Division in the All-Star Game. He certainly made his case to be an all-star last night, and will have to wait for the results this afternoon. Rivas now has 11 homers on the season, with 41 RBI and an .871 OPS.

Last night's game was pure madness with the 14-11 Railroaders win. There were eight runs in the first two and a half innings with no scoreless frames. Cleburne then took control and had an 11-5 lead entering the seventh. Lincoln then put a six spot on the board to tie things up at 11. Rivas's third bomb of the game gave the Railroaders back the lead immediately, and two more runs were added for insurance.

Rivas was not the only one worth mentioning, as Jesus Lujano checked in with a four hit night, tying a season high for the Railroaders. Dustin Peterson reached base four times with a three hit night, including a three-run blast of his own. Kyle Martin hit a three-run double in the first, and Shed Long Jr. stole home in the sixth. Tyler Wilson had a massive outing on the mound, closing out the game with 2.1 scoreless frames with no hits, just one walk, and four strikeouts to earn the win.

This Cleburne win earns their third straight series victory, and puts them back above the .500 mark for the first time since June 26th. The Railroaders have a massive weekend series upcoming, playing against the Sioux City Explorers, who owns the best record in the league.

