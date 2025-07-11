Ruiz Drives in Six as Canaries Clinch Series

July 11, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Winnipeg, MB - Matt Ruiz went 3-for-5 and drove in six runs as the Sioux Falls Canaries topped Winnipeg 12-7 at Blue Cross Park on Thursday.

Ruiz opened the scoring with a two-run single in the top of the second inning and Sioux Falls added four more runs in the fourth. Scott Combs delivered an RBI single before Ruiz belted a three-run homer.

The Goldeyes clawed back with a five-run sixth inning but Jordan Barth responded with a two-run homerun in the top of the seventh.

Winnipeg scored twice in the eighth to cut the deficit to 8-7 but the Birds pulled away with a four-run ninth. Combs was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, Joe Vos followed with a sacrifice fly, Ruiz added another RBI single and Josh Rehwaldt capped the scoring with a sacrifice fly before Winnipeg escaped the jam.

Barth, Ruiz and Combs each finished with three hits to lead the Birds offensively. The Canaries (31-24) open a three-game series at Fargo-Moorhead on Friday at 7:02 pm.







American Association Stories from July 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.