RedHawks Return Home with Exciting Win Over Canaries

July 11, 2025 - American Association (AA)

FARGO - Fireworks, big flies, a free luxury resort stay, Little League home runs and more.

Friday night had everything at Newman Outdoor Field, where 3,822 fans watched the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (29-28) come alive to score seven runs in their final four innings at the plate on the way to a 9-3 win over the Sioux Falls Canaries (31-25).

Alec Olund and Derek Maiben each had three hits for the RedHawks, with five different players notching RBIs in the contest.

Brendon Dadson knocked in two runs in the third inning on a single through the right side of the infield to tie the game at 2-2.

After Sioux Falls answered with a run in the fourth, Sermo's 360-foot bladed nine-iron to right field extended over the wall for his fourth home run in 12 games with the RedHawks.

A wild pitch and a Dillon Thomas RBI single scored two in the sixth, and three hits and an error allowed three Fargo-Moorhead runs to score in the seventh.

Alec Olund capped things offensively with his throwback not-quite homer, knocking a triple off the wall and scoring on an errant relay throw to extend the home side's lead to six runs.

Appearing in his first game since May 29 after missing due to injury, Michael Hallquist tagged a pinch-hit single in the eighth.

Kyle Crigger limited damage and allowed only three runs in five innings pitched while notching five strikeouts.

Parker Harm earned the win after throwing a scoreless sixth inning.

The RedHawks and Canaries will continue their series on Saturday night at Newman Outdoor Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.

