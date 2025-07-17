Hallquist Steals Home, RedHawks Continue Winning Streak

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks second baseman Michael Hallquist

FARGO - Second baseman Michael Hallquist stole home in the fifth and scored on a wild pitch in the seventh inning as the RedHawks eased into a 4-2 win over the Kansas City Monarchs Wednesday night at Newman Outdoor Field.

Fargo-Moorhead utilized a Kansas City error and two wild pitches in the seventh to break a 2-2 tie and add an insurance run to the delight of the 3,660 fans in attendance.

Jake Dykhoff gave up a two-run home run in the second inning before allowing only four hits over his next five innings to earn the win.

Since joining the starting rotation, Dykhoff has allowed only two earned runs on 18 hits in 28.1 innings of work. He has struck out 33 batters in that span.

Parker Harm and Garrett Alexander combined to finish off the eighth and ninth innings on the mound, with Alexander picking up his sixth save of the season.

The RedHawks (32-30) will finish off their last home series before the All-Star break on Thursday afternoon against the Monarchs. First pitch is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. at Newman Outdoor Field.

