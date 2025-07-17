Macuare Silences Saltdogs Offense

Lincoln, Nebraska- Sioux City starting pitcher Angel Macuare threw seven innings of shutout ball and the Sioux City Explorers defeated the Lincoln Saltdogs, 5-0, Wednesday night at Haymarket Park. Neyfy Castillo went 2-for-3 to lead Lincoln at the plate, and Brody Fahr extending his consecutive on-base streak to 26 straight games, in the loss.

Sioux City scored five runs with nine hits and committed no errors. Lincoln had no runs with eight hits and no errors, in a game that lasted two hours and forty-nine minutes, in front of 2,366 fans.

The Explorers scored early. In the top of the first, facing Lincoln starter Johnny Blake, Austin Davis led off with a single. Then, Henry George hit a two-run home run to right-centerfield, to make the score 2-0.

In the top of the second, Sioux City's Abdiel Layer singled with one out, stole second, then took third on a wild pitch. Two batters later, Austin Davis doubled, scoring Layer, to make it a 3-0 Explorers lead.

Sioux City added a run in the top of the seventh. Nick Shumpert led off with a walk. Then, Abdiel Layer singled. Lincoln went to the bullpen and brought in Peyton Cariaco to pitch. The next batter, Kurtis Byrne grounded out to second, scoring Shumpert, to make it a 4-0 Explorers lead.

In the top of the ninth, Abdiel Layer struck out facing Lincoln reliever Jacob Roberts but reached first on a wild pitch. Then, Kurtis Byrne was hit by a pitch. The next batter, Austin Davis, laid down a bunt, however, Neyfy Castillo was able to force out Layer at third base. The next batter, Henry George, singled, scoring Byrne, to put Sioux City up, 5-0.

Lincoln attempted a rally in the bottom of the ninth, against reliever Felix Cepeda. Brody Fahr reached on a one-out single. However, Cepeda retired the next two batters, getting Max Hewitt to ground out to second, for the final out of the game.

Sioux City starter Angel Macuare (2-0) earned the win, pitching 7.0 innings, giving up no runs off seven hits and struck out five. Chase Jessee pitched 1.0 inning, yielding one hit, struck out one and walked one. Felix Cepeda pitched 1.0 inning, giving up one hit and struck out one.

Saltdogs starter Johnny Blake (3-3) took the loss, pitching 6.0 innings, giving up four runs off seven hits, struck out three and walked two. Peyton Cariaco pitched 1.0 inning and walked one. Saul Gonzalez threw two pitches before leaving the game with an arm injury. Karan Patel pitched 1.0 inning, gave up one hit and struck out two. Jacob Roberts pitched 1.0 inning, gave up one run off one hit and struck out one.

Offensively for Sioux City, Austin Davis was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Henry George was 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and three RBIs. D'Shawn Knowles and Abdiel Layer were 2-for-4. Kurtis Byrne was 0-for-3 with a run batted in.

For Lincoln, Neyfy Castillo was 2-for-3. Kyle Battle and Max Hewitt both went 2-for-4.

The rubber game of the three-game series is Thursday night. RHP Nate Blain (4-2, 3.71 ERA) will pitch for Lincoln. RHP Kyle Marman (5-3, 3.13 ERA) will be on the mound for Sioux City. First pitch will be 7:05 p.m. The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM, with audio streaming live at: www.kfornow.com. Live video of the game will be available at: www.aabaseball.tv.

