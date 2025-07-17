Railroaders Take Series in 8-0 Shutout

GENEVA, Ill. - Austin Faith (3-4) pitched a gem for the Cleburne Railroaders keeping the Kane County Cougars to just three hits and tossing a complete game shutout in just 94 pitches on the way to an 8-0 victory Thursday night at Northwestern Medicine Field.

The Railroaders picked up right where they left off yesterday in the first inning against Vin Timpanelli (4-4). Cooper Weiss drilled a ball down the left field line and slid into second for a double. Then Aaron Altherr smoothed a ball back up the middle to drive in Weiss, picking up his seventh RBI of the series and giving Cleburne the early 1-0 lead. That lead would grow in the top of the third inning after Jesus Lujano reached on a walk and Weiss was hit by a pitch. With runners at first and second, Shed Long Jr. roped a ball down the right field line to the wall, clearing the bases on a triple and giving the Railroaders a 3-0 lead. Altherr then stepped in and smashed his third home run in three games driving in Long and extending the lead to 5-0. Altherr homered in his second at bat in all three games against the Cougars.

In the top of the eighth, much like last night, Cleburne broke the game open. After Kane County walked Weiss, Long, and Kyle Martin to load the bases with just one out, Steven Rivas hit a double to left center and drove in Weiss and Long, pushing the lead to 7-0. Martin found his way home the next at-bat on a wild pitch to make it 8-0. Faith then put the Cougars down in the top of the ninth, finishing off the game and sealing his complete game shutout.

The Cougars will begin a 3-game road series against the Gary Southshore Railcats at the Steel Yard starting tomorrow night. After the All-Star break at Fargo-Morehead, The Cougars will return to Northwestern Medicine Field in their first series against the first place Kansas City Monarchs. For tickets and more, visit kccougars.com or call 630-232-8811.







