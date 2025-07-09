Cougars Erupt for 11 Runs to Even up Series against DockHounds

GENEVA, Ill. - In a back-and-forth affair, the Kane County Cougars walked away with the win against the Lake Country DockHounds to even up the series.

The Cougars (25-29) struck first in the bottom of the first. Josh Allen was hit by a pitch, and two batters later Todd Lott blasted a ball over the left-center field wall for his fourth home run of the season to give the Cougars an early 2-0 lead. The lead was short lived, however. The DockHounds (30-22) found themselves in a position to strike after the first three batters reached by being hit by a pitch and two walks. Ray Zuberer picked up his third RBI of the series with a sacrifice fly that made the score 2-1. Later, Hayden Dunhurst blooped a ball that landed on the left field line and brought in two more runs for the DockHounds to give them the lead 3-2. Dunhurst would score himself off a single on the next at bat by Daunte Stewart, pushing the DockHound lead to 4-2.

Zach Veen entered the game for the Cougars, and did not allow a hit in three and a third innings pitch to give the Cougars a chance to climb back into the game. Meanwhile, Kane County snuck back into the game. In the bottom of the fourth, Claudio Finol lead off the inning with a double. After two straight outs, one of the newest Cougars Zane Spinn came up big with a single to center that brought around Finol and cut the score to 4-3. In the fifth, the Cougars struck again. Armond Upshaw found himself on first base after a walk and was able to reach second on a wild pitch. Finol then picked up his second hit of the game, singling in Upshaw in the process and tying the game at four.

That lead was short lived though. The DockHounds got to Logan Nissen in the top of the sixth. Nissen started the inning walking Adam Cootway. He then allowed back-to-back hits to Aaron Hill and Dunhurst to load the bases. Although Nissen found a strikeout for the second out, a wild pitch would surrender a run and scored Cootway to make the score 5-4. The Cougars were quick to answer though in the bottom of the inning. Spinn started it off with a single to roll the line up over. Trendon Craig then singled and got Spinn to third, who then scored on a wild pitch to tie the game at five.

The lead would go back to the DockHounds in the seventh when Cootway hit a single off of Casey Crosby (2-2) that brought in Imanol Vargas, giving Lake Country a 6-5 lead. In the bottom of the inning, the Cougar bats exploded. Lott and Upshaw both singled to start the inning against Robert Gsellman (3-1), who then walked Finol to load the bases with nobody out. Robby Martin Jr. then smoked a ball into left field that drove home Lott and Upshaw and gave the Cougars a 7-6 lead. They weren't finished though. After Nick Dalesandro put a bunt down to move Finol and Martin, Spinn struck again with his second and third RBI with a single to score Finol and Martin, making the lead 9-6.

In the bottom of the eighth, Kane County drove in two more runs after Lott was hit by a pitch, and Upshaw hit a single. After a wild pitch moved both of them to second and third, Finol picked up his second and third RBI with a single into center, pushing the Cougar lead to 11-6. Jake Gozzo came in to pitch the final three outs of the ninth, allowing one more run from a sacrifice fly by Vargas but securing the Cougar's win 11-7.

The final and deciding game of the series between the DockHounds and Cougars will be played tomorrow night at 6:30 at Northwestern Medicine Field. The Cougars will have Konnor Ash (2.33) up against Lake Country's Dom Cancellieri (9.00).







