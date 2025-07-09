Canaries Walked off in Winnipeg

Winnipeg, MB - The Canaries rallied with two outs in the eighth inning, scoring three runs to tie the game and force extras but were walked off by Winnipeg 7-6 in ten innings on Wednesday.

Calvin Estrada opened the scoring with an RBI single in the top of the first but the Goldeyes answered with three runs in the bottom half. Each team plated a run in the second inning, with Scott Combs delivering an RBI single for Sioux Falls.

The teams traded homeruns in the fourth- Mike Hart smacked a solo shot before Winnipeg responded with a three-run blast in the bottom half.

Estrada launched a two-run homer in the top of the eighth and Hart followed with a base hit. Jordan Barth then ripped a double to the wall in left-centerfield to tie the game and neither team plated any runs in the ninth.

Sioux Falls was retired in order in the top of the tenth before Winnipeg walked it off with a single three pitches into the bottom half.

Barth finished with three hits as the Canaries fall to 30-24 on the season. The two teams wrap up their three-game series Thursday at 6:30 pm.







