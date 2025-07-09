Canaries Walked off in Winnipeg
July 9, 2025 - American Association (AA)
Sioux Falls Canaries News Release
Winnipeg, MB - The Canaries rallied with two outs in the eighth inning, scoring three runs to tie the game and force extras but were walked off by Winnipeg 7-6 in ten innings on Wednesday.
Calvin Estrada opened the scoring with an RBI single in the top of the first but the Goldeyes answered with three runs in the bottom half. Each team plated a run in the second inning, with Scott Combs delivering an RBI single for Sioux Falls.
The teams traded homeruns in the fourth- Mike Hart smacked a solo shot before Winnipeg responded with a three-run blast in the bottom half.
Estrada launched a two-run homer in the top of the eighth and Hart followed with a base hit. Jordan Barth then ripped a double to the wall in left-centerfield to tie the game and neither team plated any runs in the ninth.
Sioux Falls was retired in order in the top of the tenth before Winnipeg walked it off with a single three pitches into the bottom half.
Barth finished with three hits as the Canaries fall to 30-24 on the season. The two teams wrap up their three-game series Thursday at 6:30 pm.
American Association Stories from July 9, 2025
- Monarchs Capitalize on Late Misstep to Edge Explorers - Sioux City Explorers
- Canaries Walked off in Winnipeg - Sioux Falls Canaries
- Diaz Strikesout 10, RailCats Hold on 4-1 - Gary SouthShore Railcats
- Monarchs Rally for Crucial Win - Kansas City Monarchs
- Vote Rivas for the All-Star Game - Cleburne Railroaders
- Cougars Erupt for 11 Runs to Even up Series against DockHounds - Kane County Cougars
- Three Monarchs Named to All-Star Game, Glendinning Headlines Fan Vote - Kansas City Monarchs
- Shining Stars Headed to All-Star Game - Sioux City Explorers
- 5 RedHawks Selected to 2025 AAPB All-Star Game - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks
- Railroaders Bringing the Power with Seven All-Star Selections - Cleburne Railroaders
- Bautista, Jr. and DeVine Named American Association All-Star Reserves - Lincoln Saltdogs
- Rain Shortened, But to Our Benefit - Lake Country DockHounds
- Richards and Peralta Elected to the American Association Summer Classic - Gary SouthShore Railcats
- Lincoln Offense Sidetracks Railroaders - Lincoln Saltdogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.