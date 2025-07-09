Rain Shortened, But to Our Benefit

July 9, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Lake Country DockHounds News Release







Geneva, Ill. - Shortened due to weather, the Lake Country DockHounds controlled the series opener against the Kane County Cougars to grab the win, 10-4 in seven innings.

Kyle Lobstein turned in another strong start, striking out a season-high nine batters in 5.2 innings. The lefty was a strike away from his first quality start with the DockHounds, but a single by Nick Dalesandro ended the outing with two outs in the sixth inning.

Imanol Vargas continues to swing a strong bat, notching three hits, two of which for extra bases and his fifth home run of the season, while scoring three runs to lead Lake Country.

Ryan Hernandez stroked a two-run double in the sixth inning while scoring twice on the night, and Ray Zuberer III joined with 2 RBI while making an incredible leaping grab in centerfield.

The top seven batters in the lineup all scored, and all nine hitters reached base at least once.

Brett Conine gets the ball Wednesday morning, going for the series, with first pitch being at 11:30 CT.







