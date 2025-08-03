4th Inning All 'Hounds Need

Gary, Ind. - Seven runs in the fourth inning were plenty for the Lake Country DockHounds to cruise to a series win with a 12-1 victory.

Scoreless through three innings, the DockHounds offense woke up with nine hits and five doubles to jump to a 7-0 lead. Brian O'Keefe doubled twice in the frame, to start and to drive in the final two runs. Luke Roskam, Freddy Rojas Jr., and Aaron Hill added the other doubles in the fourth.

The DockHounds added five more runs from the fifth through the seventh innings. The top eight batters in the lineup all recorded multiple hits, including three for Daunte Stuart and Ray Zuberer III extended his on base streak to 29 games.

Dominic Cancellieri turned in his best start to date as a professional. He turned in five scoreless innings and picked up his second win.

Kelvan Pilot followed by tossing three innings with four strikeouts before Trey Dillard pitched a scoreless ninth inning.

Connor Fenlong gets the ball Sunday aiming for the sweep.







