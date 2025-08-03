Glendinning's Walk-Off Clinches Series Win

Robbie Glendinning of the Kansas City Monarchs gets a Gatorade shower

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Robbie Glendinning gave a playoff-like contest the finish it deserved.

Glendinning's walk-off single in the ninth inning clinched a 5-4 series-clinching victory for the Kansas City Monarchs over the Sioux Falls Canaries Sunday afternoon at Legends Field.

The win moves Kansas City (43-32) into second place in the West Division and five games back of first.

Glendinning came up with Micah Pries at second and two outs. The slugger ripped a 101-mph base hit to score the winning run, his team-leading 47th RBI of the season.

"It feels good to get the series," Glendinning said. "We've been playing a lot of close games recently." The contest turned into a mini home run derby early.

Jorge Bonifacio launched his 12th round-tripper of the season to tie the game at one in the third inning. The bomb was Bonifacio's ninth homer at Legends Field.

Blake Rutherford tagged a two-run blast to left field in the fifth inning. His fifth home run of the season lifted Kansas City to a 3-1 lead.

Right-hander Ashton Goudeau excelled on Sunday. The former major leaguer punched out 10, his most strikeouts as a Kansas City Monarch in his three seasons with the team.

Sioux Falls (42-32) flipped the script in the sixth inning. Back-to-back home runs on consecutive pitches by Calvin Estrada and Jordan Barth gave the Canaries a 4-3 advantage.

"They're a good team with a great lineup," Glendinning said. "We knew they were going to fire back and give our pitchers a chance."

Bonifacio did just that in the bottom of the sixth. The former Kansas City Royal rifled an RBI single to right-center field to equalize at 4.

Bonifacio finished 2-for-5 with the two RBIs on Sunday.

The Monarchs bullpen dominated to keep the game tied. Patrick Pridgen worked out of a bases- loaded jam in the seventh inning. Leam Mendez delivered a 1-2-3 eighth inning.

Hunter McMahon (2-1) set the Canaries down in the top of the ninth with two strikeouts.

Pries leveled a leadoff single in the ninth and advanced to second on a productive groundout by Bonifacio.

Glendinning smacked in the series-clinching run off Canaries' closer Charlie Hasty (0-1).

UP NEXT

The Monarchs prepare for a 2023 Miles Wolff Cup rematch against the Chicago Dogs on Tuesday night. First pitch for a three-game series is 6:35 pm.

