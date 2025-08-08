Bonifacio Stays Hot, Monarchs Win Extra-Inning Thriller

August 8, 2025 - American Association (AA)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Jorge Bonifacio hit his fourth home run in five games on a 3-for-5 night at the plate to push the Kansas City Monarchs to a 10-inning 4-2 win over the Sioux Falls Canaries Friday night from Sioux Falls Stadium

The former Kansas City Royal was a triple shy of the cycle in the effort. His solo home run in the top of the 10th provided key insurance for Kansas City in the series-opening win.

All three of the former major leaguers in Kansas City's lineup had big nights. Blake Rutherford went 2- for-5 with an RBI out of the cleanup spot. John Nogowski finished the night 3-for-4 with an RBI of his own.

The win moves Kansas City (46-33) a game closer to Sioux City for first place in the American Association West Division. The Monarchs are tied with Fargo-Moorhead for second place, five games back of the Explorers.

Bonifacio sparked the Monarchs offense early, lining a double to left in the first inning. Rutherford singled him home one batter later.

The Monarchs doubled their lead in the fourth on a pair of doubles by Rutherford and Nogowski.

Monarchs starter Ashton Goudeau retired the first nine men he faced before Joe Vos homered to lead off the fourth. Vos' second home run as a pro made it a 2-1 game.

Goudeau exited after five innings of work, allowing one run on two hits. He walked one and struck out five.

Canaries starter Ryan Zimmerman tossed seven innings of two-run baseball, allowing six hits and one walk with six strikeouts.

Cruz Noriega threw scoreless sixth and seventh innings in his second outing as a Monarch.

Sioux Falls tied the game in the eighth on an RBI single by Josh Rehwaldt off Kansas City relever Steffon Moore. Moore prevented further damage, striking out Peter Zimmerman with two men in scoring position to end the threat.

The game went to extras after a scoreless ninth. Jeff Hakanson retired three of the four men he faced in the inning for Kansas City.

Micah Pries drove in bonus runner Josh Bissonette with a sacrifice fly to give the Monarchs a 3-2 lead in the top of the 10th. Bonifacio's two-out home run provided key insurance.

Hunter McMahon pitched a 1-2-3 10th inning to earn his 10th save.

UP NEXT

Kansas City and Sioux Falls meet Saturday evening at 5:35 p.m. for the middle game of their three- game series. Cade Torgerson will start for the Canaries against Kansas City's Patrick Pridgen. Fans can watch the game on AABaseball.TV and Facebook Live.







