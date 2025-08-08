Lincoln Grinds Out Victory Over Goldeyes

August 8, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Winnipeg, Manitoba- The Lincoln Saltdogs defeated the Winnipeg Goldeyes, 9-6, Friday night at Blue Cross Park. After taking a four-run lead, Winnipeg battled back to grab a one run advantage. The teams battled back and forth over the seventh and eighth innings before the Saltdogs plated three in the ninth and held on for the win.

Lincoln (31-47) scored nine runs off 12 hits with no errors. Winnipeg (32-46) plated six runs with ten hits and no errors, in a game that lasted three hours and eleven minutes, in front of 5,580 fans.

The Saltdogs started the scoring in the top of the first. With one out, Brody Fahr singled off Winnipeg starter Luke Boyd. Then, Mikey Kane hit a double to the centerfield wall, scoring Fahr from first, to make it a 1-0 Lincoln lead.

In the top of the second, Drew DeVine singled, with one out. Gustavo Sosa flew out to right, which advanced DeVine to third. Then, Jack Cone singled up the middle, scoring DeVine, to make it a 2-0 Lincoln lead. The next batter, Danny Bautista, Jr., hit a two-run home run to left, which put the Saltdogs in front 4-0.

Winnipeg got on the board in the bottom of the second. With one out, Matthew Warkentin drew a walk against Lincoln starter Dylan Castaneda. Then, Keshawn Lynch singled. The next batter, Ray-Patrick Didder walked, to load the bases. Then, two batters later, Jacob Robson drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Warkentin, to make the score 4-1.

The Goldeyes added a run in the bottom of the fourth. With one out, Ray-Patrick Didder drew a walk, then advanced to second on a wild pitch. Two batters later, Jacob Robson singled, scoring Didder, to make the score 4-2.

In the bottom of the sixth, Winnipeg grabbed its first lead of the night. With two outs, Ray-Patrick Didder doubled. Then, Tanner O'Tremba singled, scoring Didder, to make it 4-3. Lincoln went to the bullpen and brought in David Shaw, to pitch. Jacob Robson drew a walk. Then, Ramon Bramasco hit a double to the gap in right-centerfield, which scored O'Tremba and Robson, to put the Goldeyes in front, 5-4.

Lincoln recaptured the lead in the top of the eighth. Facing reliever Derrick Cherry, Mikey Kane and Neyfy Castillo were hit by back-to-back pitches. A wild pitch advanced the runners to second and third. Winnipeg went to the bullpen and brought in Ben Onyshko. The next batter, Max Hewitt singled, off Onyshko's glove, which scored Kane, to tie the game at 5-5. Then, Drew DeVine hit a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Castillo, to put Lincoln in front 6-5.

Winnipeg tied the game in the bottom of the eighth. With one out, Ray-Patrick Didder and Tanner O'Tremba recorded back-to-back singles off Lincoln reliever Dylan Beck. The Saltdogs went to the bullpen and brought on Peyton Cariaco. The left-hander got Jacob Robson to foul out down the left field line for the second out. Then, Ramon Bramasco singled, scoring Ray-Patrick Didder. On the play, Tanner O'Tremba attempted to score, but Danny Bautista, Jr's throw from right field was in time for Gustavo Sosa to tag out Bramasco, and keep the game tied at 6-6.

In the top of the ninth, Winnipeg brought in Trevor Brigden to pitch. With one out, Danny Bautista Jr. drew a walk. Then, Brody Fahr singled, to put runners at the corners. The next batter, Mikey Kane, hit a ground ball to short, which forced out Fahr for the second out, but Ray-Patrick Didder's throw to first on the double-play attempt was low, and bounced away, scoring Bautista, Jr., to put Lincoln up 7-6. Then, Neyfy Castillo doubled off the left field wall, scoring Kane, to make it 8-6. Spencer Henson drew a walk, and the Goldeyes went to the bullpen and brought in Tasker Strobel, to pitch. The next batter, Max Hewitt, singled, scoring Castillo, to put the Saltdogs ahead, 9-6.

Peyton Cariaco got Rob Emery to fly out to center, Roby Enriquez to pop out to Gustavo Sosa in foul ground, and Tripp Clark to pop out to Mikey Kane in foul territory, to end the game.

Lincoln starter Dylan Castaneda pitched 5.2 innings, giving up four runs off six hits, struck out three and walked five. David Shaw worked 0.1 inning, yielding one run off one hit and walked one. Dylan Beck pitched 1.1 innings, surrendering one run off two hits and struck out one. Peyton Cariaco (2-2) earned the win in 1.1 innings, giving up one hit.

Winnipeg starter Luke Boyd pitched 5.0 innings, yielding four runs off eight hits, struck out one and walked two. Derrick Cherry pitched 1.1 innings, giving up two runs and struck out four. Ben Onyshko pitched 0.2 innings, yielding one hit and struck out one. Trevor Brigdon (2-4) took the loss, pitching 0.2 innings, yielding three runs off two hits, struck out one and walked two. Tasker Strobel pitched 0.1 inning, giving up one hit and struck out one.

Offensively for the Saltdogs, Danny Bautista, Jr. was 1-for-4 with a two-run home run. Brody Fahr was 3-for-5. Mikey Kane was 2-for-3 and drove in two runs. Neyfy Castillo was 1-for-4 with an RBI. Max Hewitt went 2-for-4 and drove in two runs. Drew DeVine went 3-for-5 with an RBI. Jack Cone was 1-for-4 and batted in one run.

For Winnipeg, Jacob Robson was 1-for-2 with two RBIs. Ramon Bramasco went 2-for-5 with three runs batted in. Ray-Patrick Didder was 2-for-2. Tanner O'Tremba went 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Game Two of the series is Saturday night. LHP Greg Loukinen (6-6, 5.26 ERA) will pitch for Lincoln. RHP Jesse Galindo (2-5, 5.03 ERA) will be on the mound for the Goldeyes. The first pitch will be 6:00 p.m. The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM with live audio streaming at: www.kfornow.com. Live video of the game will be available at: www.aabaseball.tv.

