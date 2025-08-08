Goldeyes' No-Hit Bid Spoiled by Walk-Off Homer

August 8, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release









Winnipeg Goldeyes pitcher James Bradwell

(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Evan Patzwald/Sioux Falls Canaries) Winnipeg Goldeyes pitcher James Bradwell(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Evan Patzwald/Sioux Falls Canaries)

SIOUX FALLS, SD - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (32-45) were one strike away from making history at Sioux Falls Stadium Thursday evening, only to suffer a heartbreaking 3-1, 11th inning loss to the Sioux Falls Canaries (44-34).

After Goldeyes starter James Bradwell, and Ryder Yakel combined to no-hit Sioux Falls through 10.2 innings, the league's all-time home run record holder Jabari Henry hit a three-run shot to right field on a 3-2 pitch to end the ballgame.

Winnipeg had taken a 1-0 lead in the top of the eleventh on a Kevin García sacrifice fly to centre field that brought in courtesy runner Matthew Warkentin.

Bradwell went ten innings, striking out four and walking five. He threw 111 pitches. Yakel (L, 2-4) pitched the final 1.2 frames, allowing three runs - two earned - on one hit. He fanned one and walked one.

Will Levine (W, 2-0) entered in the tenth for Sioux Falls and surrendered an unearned run without giving up a hit. He struck out one batter.

The Goldeyes return home to Blue Cross Park Friday at 7:00 p.m. to face the Lincoln Saltdogs in the first of a three-game series. Winnipeg will send righty Luke Boyd (3-8, 4.22 ERA) to the hill, while Lincoln is expected to start Dylan Castaneda (2-4, 4.39 ERA).

Fans can join Trevor Curl for all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 6:30 p.m. The game will also be broadcast in French on Envol 91 FM with Yanick LaRoche handling the play-by-play. The video stream of all Goldeyes games is available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

Friday is "Manitoba Social Night". The first thousand fans through the gates will receive an exclusive social shirt courtesy of ABC Fire & Safety and there will be post-game fireworks by award-winning Archangel Fireworks.

For information about Single Game Tickets, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

Images from this story



Winnipeg Goldeyes pitcher James Bradwell

(Evan Patzwald/Sioux Falls Canaries)







American Association Stories from August 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.