The Home Cooking Continues at the Ballpark

August 8, 2025 - American Association (AA)

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The Sioux City Explorers claimed another series win, spoiling the Milwaukee Milkmen's visit to Sioux City, and they now turn their attention to the red-hot Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks in a battle of the two top teams in the West Division in the American Association. The X's are playing great ball, and fans are in store for fantastic weekend of fun at Lewis and Clark Park. Come join your X's for a great weekend at the old ball game!

The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, August 8-10

Friday, August 8-7:05 p.m.

LOCAL HEROES NIGHT: The X's are grateful for the actions of the men and women who do such commendable service every day. As a small token of appreciation, all First Responders will be able to get in the game for free.

FREE-SHIRT FRIDAYS: All-Star Chase Jessee T-shirt jerseys will be thrown out throughout the game, presented by Absolute Screen Art. Be sure to stick around after the game when you can meet Chase Jessee for pictures and autographs!

Saturday, August 9-6:05 p.m.

STEVE MONTGOMERY BOBBLEHEAD NIGHT:The first 500 fans will receive their one-of-a-kind Mongo Bobblehead thanks to VT Industries! The gates will open at 5 p.m., so get there early!

Sunday, August 10-4:05 p.m.

MILITARY SUNDAYS: All military personnel can buy one ticket and get a second one FREE with valid ID! Presented by Liberty National Bank

KIDS RUN THE BASES - After the game, kids can enjoy running around the bases just like their favorite Explorer!

Following the series with Fargo-Moorhead, the Explorers will be off Monday, August 11 then will travel up to Fargo to face the RedHawks in a three-game series that begins Tuesday, August 12 and wraps up Thursday, August 14. Sioux City will return home on Friday, August 15 to face the Winnipeg Goldeyes in a three-game series. Media requests, please feel free to reach out at 817-739-3693. Tickets for all Explorers home games can be purchased online as XSBaseball.comor in person at the Lewis and Clark Box Office.

TUNE INTO ALL THE EXPLORERS ACTION ON KSCJ AND AABASEBALL.TV.







