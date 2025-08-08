Jake Dykhoff Leads RedHawks to Series Sweep of Saltdogs

FARGO - Jake Dykhoff struck out seven Lincoln Saltdogs and allowed no earned runs in 6.1 innings pitched Thursday night to lead the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks to a 7-2 win and a series sweep in front of 3,302 fans at Newman Outdoor Field.

It's the fifth straight win for the RedHawks, who have now won 16 of their last 20 games and are 11-1 since the All-Star Break.

Dillon Thomas started things early, launching a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning to nearly immediately give Fargo-Moorhead a 2-0 lead.

Thomas and Juan Fernandez each had two hits for the RedHawks, who tallied 10 hits in the win.

Dykhoff earned his eighth win of the season in his seventh start and 24th overall appearance Thursday, dropping his ERA to 1.66 in the process.

A solo home run by José Sermo highlighted the insurance runs added by the RedHawks throughout the rest of the night.

Sermo, Thomas and Alec Olund each had two RBIs in the win.

With the win, the RedHawks (45-33) remain tied with the Kansas City Monarchs for second place in the West Division, six games behind the Sioux City Explorers.

The RedHawks and Explorers will begin a six-game stretch against each other on Friday night in Sioux City. The three-game road series will be followed by three between the same two teams at Newman Outdoor Field starting on Tuesday, August 12.







