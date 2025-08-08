Canaries Drop Extra Inning Contest on Area 51 Night

Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Canaries played an extra inning game for a second consecutive night, falling to Kansas City 4-2 in ten innings on Friday.

The Monarchs opened the scoring with an RBI single in the first frame and added an RBI double in the fourth. Joe Vos cracked a solo homerun to lead off the bottom half and Josh Rehwaldt tied the game with a solo homerun in the eighth.

Kansas City scored twice in the tenth inning on a sacrifice fly and a solo homerun and held the Canaries hitless in the home half.

Rehwaldt led the Canaries with two hits while Ryan Zimmerman fanned six over seven innings. The Birds (44-35) return to action Saturday at 5:35pm.







